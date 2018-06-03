Authorities Investigate Apparently Gang-Related Fatal Shooting of Man Outside Carson Home

An unidentified man was fatally shot outside a home in an apparently gang-related incident in Carson Sunday afternoon, and sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating, authorities said.

About 4 p.m., deputies were called to home in the 100 block of East 233rd Street, where they found a man suffering from what looked like gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He had apparently been shot outside the home but had been able to run inside, where he collapsed, a sheriff’s news release stated.

A weapon was not recovered and there is no description of a suspect.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers can dial Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.