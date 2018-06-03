Authorities Looking for Suspect After 2 Men Fatally Shot on Sidewalk in East L.A.

Authorities are looking for a man suspected of involvement in the apparent gang-related shooting deaths of two men targeted in the afternoon on the sidewalk of a residential street in the East Los Angeles area.

The incident came in as an assault with a deadly weapon call about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Fraser Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found the two male Hispanic victims had been shot multiple times. Paramedics treated one man at the scene and transported him to a hospital where he died, authorities said. The second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries on Sunday morning.

A weapon was not recovered but authorities described the wanted man as Hispanic and in his 30s. He escaped in a full-sized black SUV that was later recovered.

The crime appears to be gang related but there is no further information, authorities said in a news release sent out Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers can dial Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.