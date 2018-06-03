Wife Speaks About Husband Who Died in El Capitan Rock Climbing Death as Authorities Continue Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The investigation is continuing into the death of two veteran rock climbers who were killed Saturday when they fell from the sheer granite face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, officials said.

The two climbers were identified as Tim Klein, 42, of Palmdale, and Jason Wells, 46, of Boulder, Colo., according to the park service.

They fell about 8:15 a.m. while climbing the Freeblast route on El Capitan, which rises 3,000 feet and is a favorite challenge for climbers.

Climbing.com reported that Wells and Klein, longtime friends and climbers, were roped together when they fell about 1,000 feet.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

KTLA's Wes Woods II contributed to this story.

37.865101 -119.538329