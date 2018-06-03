Magnitude 2.7 Earthquake Shakes La Habra Area: USGS

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.7 struck in the La Habra area Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 8:21 a.m. about 1 mile east-northeast of La Habra and nearly 2 miles northwest of Brea.

The epicenter was in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Whittier Avenue and Palm Street. The preliminary depth of the quake was approximately 4.8 miles, the USGS said.

Several KTLA viewers reported on Facebook that they felt shaking in Brea, Whittier, La Mirada and other cities.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.