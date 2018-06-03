Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 3rd, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! It's a glorious June day for both outdoor and indoor activities. Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-0-0-

Doors open at 9:30am

Ride from 11am to 4pm

Pedal on the Pier

Harold Robinson Foundation

Santa Monica Pier

pedalonthepier.haroldrobinsonfoundation.org

-0-

Free!

13th Annual Lummis Days

Various Northeast Locations Including Sycamore Grove Park

4901 North Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.LummisDay.org

-0-

Free!

The Crown: Imaging a Royal World”

The Paley Center

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

-0-

Urban Air Market: Los Feliz

Hillhurst Between Franklin and Finley

Los Angeles

urbanairmarket.com

-0-

American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life and Times

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

-0-

First Americans: Tribal Art From North America

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

-0-

Free Admission!

Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

http://www.annenbergphotospace.org

-0-0-0-