Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 3rd, 2018

Happy Sunday! It's a glorious June day for both outdoor and indoor activities. Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!
-0-0-0-
Doors open at 9:30am
Ride from 11am to 4pm
Pedal on the Pier
Harold Robinson Foundation
Santa Monica Pier
pedalonthepier.haroldrobinsonfoundation.org
-0-
Free!
13th Annual Lummis Days
Various Northeast Locations Including Sycamore Grove Park
4901 North Figueroa Street
Los Angeles
http://www.LummisDay.org
-0-
Free!
The Crown: Imaging a Royal World”
The Paley Center
465 North Beverly Drive
Beverly Hills
http://www.paleycenter.org
-0-
Urban Air Market: Los Feliz
Hillhurst Between Franklin and Finley
Los Angeles
urbanairmarket.com
-0-
American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life and Times
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana
714 567 3600
http://www.bowers.org
-0-
First Americans: Tribal Art From North America
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana
714 567 3600
http://www.bowers.org
-0-
Free Admission!
Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
213 403 3000
http://www.annenbergphotospace.org
-0-0-0-