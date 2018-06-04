× Deputies Fatally Shoot Suspected DUI Driver in Jurupa Valley

Deputies who were chasing a man suspected of driving while intoxicated in Jurupa Valley on Sunday fatally shot him after he pulled over and got out of his vehicle, authorities said.

Officials began pursuing the man around 5:25 p.m. after receiving a call about a possible DUI driver near the intersection of 54th Street and Pedley Road, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Authorities located a vehicle they believed was the one being reported and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, officials said.

Deputies pursued the car for about 2 miles, until it stopped in the 9100 block of Bellegrave Avenue.

At that point, the driver exited his vehicle, and the deputies shot him dead.

Sheriff’s officials did not elaborate on why the deputies decided to use lethal force, or whether the man was armed. They also did not say if they had attempted to use other, less lethal means to attempt to take the man into custody.

The motorist has since been identified as Rudy Molina, a 34-year-old resident of Jurupa Valley, by coroner’s officials.

He died at the scene eight minutes after being shot, authorities said.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure for deputy-involved shootings in the Sheriff’s Department. Officials declined to provide their names.

Riverside County sheriff’s personnel are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Investigator Higgins at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Contreras 951-955-2600.