Victoria's Secret Celebrity Trainer Justin Gelband joined us live to talk about how you can work out with him at a pop up class in the LA area. He also demonstrated some exercises to get your body summer ready. Justin works with supermodels including Miranda Kerr, Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss to help them prepare for VS fashion shows. He also has worked with Taylor Swift and Kate Upton. Justin will be offering classes at Swerve Studio (8250 W 3rd St #205 in Los Angeles) Monday, June 4 from 5:30-6:30p, Tuesday, June 5 from 6:30-7:30p and Wednesday, June 6 from 7:30a-8:30am. You can also follow Justin on Instagram.
Get Your Summer Body Ready With Victoria’s Secret Celebrity Trainer Justin Gelband
