Man in Grave Condition After Being Shot in Head at South El Monte Gas Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is in grave condition after being gunned down at a South El Monte gas station Monday morning.

Authorities received a call reporting shots fired at the Shell station in the 1100 block of Peck Road at about 1:45 a.m., said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Derrick Alfred.

Arriving deputies found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in grave condition, Alfred said.

Investigators believe the victim had gone inside the store prior to the shooting and had a conversation with another man.

After exiting the store, the victim set some items he purchased down on the ground near his own vehicle then walked over to the other man’s vehicle and continued talking as the man was pumping gas.

As the victim was standing on the passenger side of the vehicle, he was shot in the head, Alfred said.

Investigators believe the shot or shots came from another person who was inside the vehicle and not the man the victim had been talking to. “It looks like there’s two people at this time,” Alfred said of the suspects.

The suspects then drove off in their vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored box-type car. Alfred said it was possibly a Scion.

The victim, who has not been identified, had come to the station with another person who was inside their car away from the shooting. She was not hurt in the incident, Alfred said.

Investigators were not sure if the victim knew either of the suspects prior to the incident but believe the shooting was “possibly gang related.”