Mayor Garcetti Announces Michel Moore, a 36-Year LAPD Veteran, as Next Police Chief

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday that he has chosen Michel Moore, a 36-year LAPD veteran known for his mastery of subjects including crime statistics and budgets, to be the city’s next police chief.

Moore, 57, who runs the department’s patrol operations, was one of three finalists chosen by the civilian Police Commission from a field of 31 applicants for chief of one of the nation’s largest police departments.

The other finalists were also LAPD veterans: Deputy Chief Robert Arcos, who runs the department’s Central Bureau, and Bill Scott, who left L.A. 1 ½ years ago to lead the troubled San Francisco Police Department.

At an afternoon news conference to announce his choice, Garcetti described Moore as "one of if not the most qualified law enforcement professionals in America, acknowledged by everyone for his exceptional intelligence, known as always being one of the hardest working guys in any room."

