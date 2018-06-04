Police Release Images of Man, Woman Sought in Connection With Shooting at Pomona Gas Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are hoping the public can provide information on the identities of two people involved in a shooting at a Pomona gas station that left a college wrestling standout critically injured last week.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, which is being investigated as an attempted robbery, carjacking and homicide, Pomona police said in a Monday news release.

Daylon Walker, 22, had stopped at the ARCO station at 805 Rio Rancho Road around 12:30 a.m. last Thursday, May 31, when his family says he was approached by a man who asked him for money.

According to Walker's brother, Damon Felder, Walker's reply that he didn't have any cash prompted the man to threaten to "take whatever (he's) got" and open fire.

Walker has remained hospitalized since. A GoFundMe page set up by family friends indicates he underwent a successful surgery on Sunday.

The 22-year-old had graduated from Diamond Ranch High School as a scholar-athlete of the year and went on to become a nationally ranked wrestler at Dixie State University in Utah. He currently studies at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, after moving back home to help care for his stepfather, the campaign states.

His family fears his injuries will leave him incapable of returning to competitive wrestling.

Investigators said the assailant arrived at the ARCO in a black Nissan Sentra with at least four others, among them a woman with whom police wish to speak. The shooter is wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide.

The suspect is described as a Latino man in his 30s with tattoos on both arms and a mustache. The woman, a Latina, is described as being in her 30s in the police news release, but a flyer put out by the department states she is in her 20s.

The black Sentra was a model from the early 2000s and missing its rear passenger-side hubcap, authorities said.

The two were last seen fleeing the station, and the handgun used in the shooting has not been recovered.

Anyone with information can contact the Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.

