SheIn Sample Sale Benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SheIn spokesperson Faith Bowman joined us live with a preview of $15, $10, $3, and $1 looks from their sample sale benefiting the Make-a-Wish Foundation. SheIn prides itself on offering on-trend styles catering to both young women and teens, that won’t break the bank. SheIn is able to stay on top of the latest fashion trends from around the globe while rapidly bringing these styles to market. So whether you’re searching for dresses, graphic tees or chic swimwear, SheIn is the ultimate one-stop-shop for the modern yet economical fashionista. The SheIn Sample Sale is happening this Saturday, June 9 at the Runway Playa Vista from 11am-7pm. The address is 12751 Millennium Dr #145 Los Angeles, CA 90094.