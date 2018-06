Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sony shows off some upcoming games for PlayStation and PlayStation VR.

E3 is one of the world's biggest video game shows. It kicks off June 12 in Los Angeles. Sony is getting a head start by showing off some games coming to their platform. Take a look.

