‘We’re in a Death Spiral’: LAUSD May Face Financial Ruin Even With Surplus

With more than half a billion dollars socked away for next school year, the Los Angeles Unified School District hardly seems just two years from financial ruin. It’s a scenario that is especially tough to swallow if you’re a low-wage worker seeking a raise or a teacher who wants smaller classes.

But budget documents show that today’s $548-million surplus cannot be sustained — and that even basic services face steep, seemingly unavoidable cuts because of massive problems barreling the district’s way.

“There’s a disconnect between the rosy short-term picture and what we know is coming,” said board member Kelly Gonez.

Board member Nick Melvoin, more bluntly, said, “We’re in a death spiral.”

