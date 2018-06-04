Wounded Veterans Learn to Surf in Week of Therapeutic Ocean Exercise in Huntington Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than two dozen wounded veterans are learning how to surf in a weeklong program in Huntington Beach.

Titled Operation Surf, the program began on Sunday and continues through Saturday.

"I’ve done a lot of healing through water therapy and surfing," said retired Army Spc. Stephen Peterson, who was injured in Afghanistan in 2011. "There's energy just everywhere and it's a good feeling."

Operation Surf is a program of the nonprofit organization Amazing Surf Adventures that pairs active-duty troops and veterans with a surf instructor to develop an individual curriculum around their abilities, according to its website.

Everyone involved discusses their progress over shared meals and lives in the same lodging during the week, according to the site.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ramesh Haytasingh said the program was a success.

"I'm seeing things I've never seen before," Haytasingh said. "I'm honestly amazed."