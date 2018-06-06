7-Year-Old Hit-and-Run Victim Suffers Severe Injuries, Has Leg Amputated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 7-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash last month was severely injured and had to undergo a leg amputation, his father told KTLA Wednesday.

Joshua Casillas was crossing the street with his grandfather and other family members on May 15 in Pacoima when two vehicles, a Chevy van and a Kia Spectra, collided at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Montague Avenue. Los Angeles Police Department officials said the impact from the collision forced the Kia toward the pedestrians.

The grandfather sustained only minor injuries, but Joshua's injuries were severe, police said. Both were rushed to Northridge Hospital. The boy's father, Izzy Casillas, said that blood was not circulating to his toes, so doctors amputated his leg under his knee.

Casillas said that his son is "very tough" and "has such a great attitude."

LAPD said the driver of the van who caused the traffic accident left the scene without assisting the victims. Detective Luz Montero with Valley Traffic said an arrest has been made.

Joshua's younger brother witnessed the crash, and his father now says that the brother is afraid of cars and walking to school.

Joshua is currently receiving treatment at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. Casillas said that Joshua's mother has taken work off for the rest of the year, and he also has been off work for weeks to care for their son. Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family alleviate financial burdens.

A fundraiser has also been planned for Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at his elementary school, Montague Charter Academy.

Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.