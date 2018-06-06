Arrests Made in Shooting of 22-Year-Old at Pomona Gas Station, But Police Still Searching for Gunman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have arrested three people believed to be linked to the shooting of 22-year-old Daylon Walker at a Pomona gas station last week, but officials believe the gunman is still at large.

Walker was critically wounded when he was shot in the parking lot of the ARCO gas station located at 805 Rio Ranch Road at about 12:30 a.m. on May 31.

Numerous calls and tips from the public helped police identify the suspects who were taken into custody, the Pomona Police Department stated in a news release.

Authorities have also identified the shooter as 34-year-old Azusa resident Rigoberto Perez, who police said was still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

No further details on the three suspects detained were immediately available Wednesday except that one person was taken into custody at Buena Vista Avenue and West Eight Street.

Surveillance images taken from the ARCO station and distributed by police on Monday show a man, believed to be Perez, and a woman sought in connection with the shooting.

Family members said a man had asked Walker for money and opened fire when the 22-year-old said he didn’t have any cash.

“My son said that he knew no matter what he could have done, he was going to shoot him. That’s how he felt," Walker's mother, Jennifer Thomas, said. "He felt no matter what he could have done, he had to escape to save his life.”

Video showed Walker still inside his vehicle as it crashed near a gas pump after the shooting.

Walker was critically wounded and has been hospitalized since the shooting, prompting family friends to start a GoFundMe page for him.

The 22-year-old was a rising star wrestler at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. He had dreams of someday competing in the Olympics, but is now confined to a walker with serious nerve damage to his body. But his condition is improving, and he's slowly starting to walk again, family said.

“I mean, (the bullet) travelled through both lungs, barely missing the spinal cord,” his brother, Damon Felder said. “But you could see the hole where the vertebra’s at. The hole through the vertebrate — you could see it,” he said.

Adam Valdez, who wrestles with Walker, said he "embodies what a student athlete should be."

"It could have happened to anybody, and it just sucks it had to happen to him,” Valdez said.

Walker's mother pleaded with the public Wednesday in helping her family find her son's shooter.

“We’ve got a long road ahead, it’s going to take at least a good year for him to recover fully, if fully,” Jennifer Thomas said.

“I’m not sleeping until this person is found,” she added.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perez to contact them at 909-620-2085. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

