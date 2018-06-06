California Primary Results: Dianne Feinstein Will Face Kevin de León in U.S. Senate Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the second statewide election in a row, California voters will choose between two Democrats for the U.S. Senate in November.

State Sen. Kevin de León placed second in the top-two primary, earning him a spot on the ballot with Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The two Democrats will square off on Nov. 6 — a contest that pits Feinstein's decades of political strength as a moderate against De León's potential appeal to progressives and Latinos.

De León enters the general election with a decisive fundraising disadvantage. Feinstein raised nearly $13 million ahead of the primary, including $5 million of her own money she lent to her campaign. That allowed her to run television ads across California in the final weeks of the campaign and still have a $7-million war chest heading into the general election, nearly 10 times as much as what De León had in the bank as of March 30. He’s raised just over $1.1 million since he began campaigning last fall.

