Georgia Couple Accused of Killing 6-Month-Old Baby, Leaving Body in Hotel Freezer

A man wanted in connection with the killing of a 6-month-old infant from Georgia was tracked to a hotel in Florida — where he was shot by law enforcement, KTLA sister station WJW has reported.

Carlton Mathis, 28, was shot early Monday morning while trying to flee in a vehicle, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The agency said he is in custody and receiving treatment at an area hospital.

He and Amanda Oakes, 36, are suspected in the death of their 6-month-old son, Curtis Oakes, according to the Dothan Police Department in Alabama.

The baby’s body was found in a freezer at a hotel in Dothan, where the couple had been staying, officials said. Investigators believe the body had been in the freezer for between five and six days.

On Friday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia had alerted police in Dothan about a “possible infant death.”

Investigators in Alabama later learned the couple, who was from Georgia, had been in Dothan but were possibly in Florida. Then, on Monday, the couple was tracked to an apartment complex in Bronson, Fla., police said.

Police said officers tried to make contact with Mathis as he left the apartment. He was shot by SWAT four times after pulling out a handgun and trying to flee, according to police.

He was in stable condition at a Florida hospital and in the custody of the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Investigators said Mathis and Oakes led them to the InTown Suites in Dothan where they had been staying. A search warrant was executed and their baby’s body was found in a freezer. Police believe the boy was killed prior to his body being put in the freezer. Foul play is suspected in his death.

Mathis and Oakes have been charged with one count of abuse of a corpse and are being held on $15,000 bond.

An autopsy still must be completed so investigators can learn how the baby was killed.