× Democrats Avoid Shutout in California House Races, Take Step Closer to Regain Control of House

The worst never came to pass.

By avoiding a shutout in a handful of House races in California, Democrats didn’t have their dreams of a big blue wave dashed along the rim of the Pacific.

There was good news as well out of primaries in New Mexico and New Jersey, where the party’s preferred candidates won. Taken together, Democrats probably took a step closer Tuesday to their goal of regaining control of at least one chamber of Congress in November.

But winning a House majority remains by no means certain; Republicans also averted their nightmare scenario.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.