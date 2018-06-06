Judge Orders Conrad Hilton, Brother of Paris Hilton, Stay Away From Ex-Girlfriend and Her Parents for 3 Years After Violating Restraining Order

Conrad Hilton, an heir to the Hilton Hotel fortune and younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, was issued a three-year protective order requiring he stay away from his ex-girlfriend and her parents after he pleaded no contest to related criminal charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Through a negotiated plea agreement, Hilton, 24, pleaded no contest a felony count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent and violating a protective stay-away court order, prosecutors said.

The charges stem from an incident on May 6, 2017, when Hilton was trying to contact his ex-girlfriend and took a 2007 Bentley Continental from the home of her father, according to prosecutors. She had a restraining order against him at the time.

That morning, police were called to the Hollywood Hills home at about 4:50 a.m. and Hilton was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was arrested shortly after.

Days later, the DA’s office filed charges against Hilton including one felony count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent, two misdemeanor counts of disobeying a domestic relations restraining order and one misdemeanor count of contempt of court.

It appears the misdemeanor charges of disobeying a domestic relations restraining order were later dropped.

Hilton has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to attend counseling for mental health and substance abuse and addiction. The judge also issued a three-year protective order prohibiting him from contacting his ex-girlfriend, her father and her mother, prosecutors said.

He was arrested at the same house along the 2300 block of Jupiter Drive in June 2016, when he was again suspected of violating a restraining order obtained by his ex-girlfriend, the Times reported.

Prosecutors said Hilton took the Bentley along with his co-defendant, 21-year-old William James Bell of Santa Monica, who has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent.

Bell will be sentenced on Jan. 8 and must complete 26 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and mental health counseling before then.

No further information was released by the DA’s office.