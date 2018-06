Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange County saw just over a 200 percent increase in voter turnout on Tuesday compared to in 2014, according to the O.C. Registrar of Voters, while the race remains tight between the two Democrats vying to challenge Republican incumbent and frontrunner Rep. Dana Rohrabacher for the 48th congressional district. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on June 6, 2018.