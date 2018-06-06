Officials Renew Calls for Help Finding 4th Suspect in Brutal Beating, Death of Man in Azusa Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials on Wednesday renewed their call for help finding a man wanted in connection with the brutal beating and death of a 20-year-old man in the Azusa area last month.

Matthew Martin Capiendo Luzon, 21, remains on the lam since Julian Hamori-Andrade was killed on May 28.

Three other men— Hercules Balaskas, Jacob Elmendorf and Francisco Amigon, all 19 —have been charged with the killing.

The men appeared in court on first-degree murder, first-degree residential robbery and kidnapping charges Wednesday, but the arraignment was continued to June 28.

Authorities believe Hamori-Andrade was beaten at a home along Goodway Drive in unincorporated Azusa where a “large amount of blood” was found.

He was dragged onto the bed of one of the suspects' truck and beaten again before being thrown off the side of San Gabriel Canyon Road. He was still alive when he was left there, investigators believe.

His body was found two days later off Highway 39 in Azusa.

Hamori-Andrade was a new dad to a 9-month old boy and had another baby on the way. His aunt, Evelyn Fuentes, who was at Wednesday's scheduled arraignment, described Hamori-Andrade as "resilient and goofy." Fuentes added that her nephew was an aspiring singer and rapper with an "innocent heart" who was raised by his grandparents.

"He was out to prove to everyone what a great daddy he was going to be," Fuentes said. "This was going to be his first father’s day we were all looking forward to that."

Authorities described Luzon as a Filipino man measuring 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair but may have recently shaved his head.

The Sheriff’s Department warned that Luzon should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Luzon’s whereabouts can contact detective Q. Rodriguez or Sgt. Maurizi at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.