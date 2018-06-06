× San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Groping 13 Women Faces Assault Trial

A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy accused of groping and fondling 13 women he encountered while on the job must stand trial on all 15 charges arising from the allegations, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Superior Court Judge Daniel Goldstein’s decision came after a roughly four-day preliminary hearing for Deputy Richard Fischer, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges — nine felonies and six misdemeanors.

Many of the charges are related to assault and battery under the color of authority.

The women, Goldstein said, “were put into a position where they could not adequately fight him off.”

