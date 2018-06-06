× Fire at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Redlands Likely Originated From Solar Panel, Official Says

A fire at the Amazon fulfillment center in Redlands late Tuesday night appeared to have originated from a solar panel, an official at the scene said.

Firefighters were sent to the distribution center about 9 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the roof area, said Redlands Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Topoleski.

Investigators believe the fire originated from a solar panel located near the center of the roof.

Crews quickly gained access and extinguished the flames.

“Firefighters were able to save significant product inside the building through aggressive firefighting tactics,” Topleski said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.