Surveillance Video Released, 2 Persons of Interest Sought by LAPD in Investigation of Fatal South L.A. Shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department has released surveillance footage in its search for two persons of interest as it continues an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man on May 16.

That morning, 40-year-old Victor Orduna was shot while he was on his way to work, authorities said. He had just walked outside his home.

At about 7:45 a.m., police were called to the scene near Fortuna Avenue and 57th Street — in the Central-Alameda district of South L.A.

There, officers found Orduna suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital once paramedics arrived, but later died from his injuries.

Investigators later found surveillance video that shows two men riding bicycles near the scene of the shooting before and after it happened. They have only been described by police as persons of interest.

The first man is described by LAPD as black and between 20 and 30 years of age, and the video shows him riding a white, fixed-gear — or “fixie” — bicycle.

The second man is described by police as Hispanic and between 20 and 30 years of age, and in the video, he is seen riding a peach or pink beach cruiser and wearing an orange reflector vest.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD detectives at 323-846-6556. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.