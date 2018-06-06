× Suspect Arrested in South L.A. Hit-and-Run Incident That Killed 22-Year-Old Bicyclist

An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run incident that killed a 22-year-old bicyclist in South Los Angeles in April, officials announced on Wednesday.

The driver of a white Porsche Cayenne struck the victim, Frederick Frazier, as he or she sped onto Manchester Avenue from Normandie Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. on April 10, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

That motorist then fled, leaving Frazier at the scene, the agency said. The victim succumbed to his injuries.

Frazier’s mother, Beverly Owens, said her son had just left home for a bike ride when the incident happened.

“Why didn’t they stop? Why didn’t they stop for him?” Owens was heard asking at a memorial at the site.

Owens said Frazier, who had diabetes, started cycling to “save his life.”

Investigators searching for the driver released surveillance video and announced a $50,000 reward on April 17.

On Thursday afternoon, LAPD planned to hold a news conference to provide details about the arrest.

The agency was also expected to release information about the arrest of another driver, who, the day after the fatal hit-and-run, struck and injured a man as several bicyclists held a vigil for Frazier at the same intersection.