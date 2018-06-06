Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident in Compton; Authorities Seeking Information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Wednesday sought information in a hit-and-run incident that killed a 18-year-old in Compton.

A speeding vehicle struck Dominguez High School student Christopher Frushon while he was in a crosswalk on Wilmington Avenue near Stockwell Street around 8:46 p.m. on May 26, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

The teen had been walking to his grandma's house a short distance away, his family said.

The high school senior was due to graduate tomorrow. Instead, his parents will attend the ceremony and accept his diploma on his behalf. Although authorities previously said Frushon was 19, his family said he was still 18 but would have celebrated his birthday this summer.

“It’s like your worst nightmare comes true," his father, Gerald Frushon, said. "Even animals deserve more respect than what happened to my son.”

The vehicle, a midsize sedan believed to be either a Charger or a Kia, was traveling "well above" the 35 mph speed limit when it sent Christopher into the air and onto the ground, the Sheriff's Department said.

“We believe that the driver is going in excess of 60 mph at the time that he ran the red light,” Detective Jaeton Wilson said.

The car fled north toward El Segundo Boulevard, according to investigators.

A deputy and fire department personnel treated Christopher at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital, where he died, the Sheriff's Department said.

During a press conference held Wednesday to call for information on the driver responsible, Christopher's girlfriend of three years was too emotional to speak. The two had just attended their senior prom the week before.

Christopher was an artist and planned to move to Northern California with his mother and become a welder, his family said. He was the oldest of three siblings, sheriff's officials said.

His father described him as an effervescent and kind-hearted person.

“Chris was just so full of life, happy, fun-loving, always happy to be around his brothers and family," he told KTLA. "Everybody’s devastated, nobody saw this coming.”

His mother, Rachel Vazquez, remained distraught Wednesday, and pleaded for anyone with information on his killer to come forward.

“It’s horrible. It’s unfair that someone would just strike him like that and flee,” she said. “Come forward, because you took my son’s life. He didn’t deserve to die; not like that.”

Detectives believed due to the speed and impact, the vehicle sustained extensive damages on the front, possibly including the windshield, hood, front bumper, radiator grill or the roof.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 310-605-3516 or 310-605-6505. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

KTLA's Erika Martin contributed to this report.