× Woman With Pellet Gun at San Diego Marathon Pleads Not Guilty to Threatening Officers

A 58-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that she threatened police officers with a gun — which turned out to be a pellet gun — inside a San Diego parking garage Sunday.

Her position on the roof of the garage prompted officials with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon to suspend the race for a time because the finish line was nearby.

Prosecutors charged Mona Elease Williams with resisting two officers at different locations in the garage and alleged that she used a dangerous weapon both times. The charges are felonies.

Williams also was charged with misdemeanor hit and run in a collision that started the chain of events, leading to one officer accidentally shooting himself in the leg and another firing two rounds at her that missed.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.