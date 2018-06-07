Ex-LAPD Officer Sentenced to 6 Years for Assaulting Men With Gun Outside El Segundo Restaurant

A former Los Angeles police officer was sentenced to six years in state prison Thursday for pistol-whipping a man with a gun, and assaulting two others, outside of an El Segundo restaurant while he was off-duty, officials said.

Joseph William Rooney, 34, was convicted by a jury in May of two counts of assault with a firearm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Rooney was employed by the Los Angeles Police Department on May 22, 2016 when the assault occurred.

Prosecutors said the men were standing outside of a restaurant in the 100 block of Main Street when Rooney approached them and pulled out a gun. He pointed the gun at one man and struck him in the face with it, then he pointed the gun at the two other victims.

The motive for the assault was not released.

33.916412 -118.415938