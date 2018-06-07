‘How to Make Disease Disappear’ With Dr. Rangan Chatterjee

Dr Rangan Chatterjee joined us live to talk about his international bestseller “HOW TO MAKE DISEASE DISAPPEAR”. The book is a practical, revolutionary path to avoiding disease and embracing the health we all deserve. Dr. Chatterjee’s plan revolves around four elements: Relax, Eat, Move, and Sleep. By making small, achievable changes in each of these key areas, he shows us we can create and maintain good health— and, most importantly, avoid and reverse illness. The book is available everywhere and online on Amazon.
