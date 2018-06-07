Man Dead, Woman Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Sun Valley: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley early Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and Vineland Avenue, a news release stated.

A Nissan Murano was heading west on Sherman Way at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crashed into a vehicle, an officer at the scene told KTLA.

The Murano then crashed into a second parked vehicle and a light pole, causing the second vehicle to crash into a third vehicle, the officer said. None of the other parked vehicles involved had any occupants, officials said.

There were a total of four people in the Nissan, according to the news release. Two of the passengers were ejected, and the driver and another passenger from that same vehicle ran away, according to authorities.

The impact of the crash left debris and clothing strewn along the roadway. Officers placed evidence markers around the scene as they investigated the crash.

A 23-year-old man from Sun Valley was declared dead at the scene, and a 37-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to LAPD. Police identified the man who died as Juan Alberto Torres, but the L.A. County coroner's office and a GoFundMe page identified him as Jesus Alberto Torres.

His family held a vigil at the site of the incident on Thursday evening.

“The way they left them there, it was not right,” Samantha Basilio, Torres' aunt, told KTLA.

No description of the driver and passenger was available.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Valley traffic division detectives at 818-644-8020.

KTLA's Juan Flores contributed to this report.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video