Man Sentenced 25 Years to Life for Brutal Beating, Sexual Assault of 80-Year-Old Woman at Her Hollywood Apartment

Nearly two years after brutally beating and sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman inside her Hollywood home, a man was sentenced on Thursday to 25 years to life in state prison for the crime, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Marcus Datwione Peete pleaded no contest to several charges related to the assault committed on June 18, 2016. He has also been ordered by a judge to register as a lifetime sex offender.

The day of the assault, Peete had walked up to the woman’s apartment and started knocking on the door, police said. When she came to answer, he forced his way into the home, prosecutors said.

He then pushed her into a bedroom and started to punch her several times in the face before sexually assaulting her, prosecutors said. He eventually ran off.

The woman got help from a neighbor, who called police, authorities said. LAPD officials said the attack appeared to be random as the victim didn’t know Peete.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Days later, the Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance footage in an attempt to track the assailant down. The video shows a man walking into what appears to be a lobby area before entering an elevator.

Peete was arrested just a day after the crime in an area near Crenshaw and Olympic boulevards, prosecutors said.

Police later spoke of the 80-year-old woman’s bravery in fighting her attacker, with LAPD Capt. William Hayes describing her as “very feisty.”

“She was able to defend herself enough that it could hurt him, and he chose to leave,” he said.

The charges Peete was convicted of include sexual penetration by an unknown object, with special allegations of the crime being committed during a burglary and infliction of great bodily injury.