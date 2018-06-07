Man Arrested in Chino After 2 Tourists Are Found Stabbed to Death at Vegas Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five days after two tourists were found stabbed to death inside a Las Vegas hotel room, authorities tracked a suspect in the killings to the Los Angeles area and took him into custody early Thursday morning.

Julius Trotter, 31, was taken into custody after being identified as a suspect just the night before. FBI officials and local law enforcement found him at a home in Chino before he led authorities on a vehicle pursuit nearby, FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said in an email.

He will be extradited to Las Vegas, where the district attorney is expected to take up the case, she said.

During the early evening of June 1, police were called about two dead bodies found inside a guest room at the hotel Circus Circus. Police said the victims were a man and woman who died from stabbing wounds.

Homicide investigators discovered the pair was visiting from outside the country and had arrived the day before as part of a tourist group, authorities said.

Police have said that group departed from Los Angeles before heading to Vegas, the Associated Press reported.

When the pair didn't show up for a tour scheduled one morning, a member of the group became concerned, officials said. That person could not reach them for the rest of the day and asked for a welfare check at their room later that day.

That's when security officers found the woman and man dead and called police, authorities said.

Authorities have identified the victims as Sang Boi Nghia and Khoung Ba Le Nguyen and have described the crime as a robbery-murder, AP reported.

The daughter of Nghia has said her mother owns a touring business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Nguyen was an employee, according to AP.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas police called for the public's help in tracking down a man seen in hotel surveillance footage — tweeting a photo of the suspect.

Suspect sought in murder of two people found deceased in a hotel room at 2880 S Las Vegas Blvd on June 1.

Anyone with information please call 702-828-3521. #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/VB3L33wXQI — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 6, 2018

Later that same evening, the suspect in the killings was identified as Trotter. After working through the night to find him, detectives tracked him to the Los Angeles area.

FBI officials and authorities from Vegas and L.A. took him into custody after a pursuit in the Chino area.

Anyone with information can contact Las Vegas detectives at 702-828-3521 and anonymous tips can be forwarded to 702-385-5555.