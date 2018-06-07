× Thousand Oaks Woman Arrested After Confrontation With Deputies Who Refused to Bring Her to Dentist: Sheriff’s Office

A Thousand Oaks woman was arrested on Thursday following a confrontation with deputies who denied her demand for a ride to the dentist, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Erin Bond, 26, punched an officer in the face two times during the encounter at her house in Newbury Park at around 9:42 a.m., the agency said.

Two deputies responded to her home after she called 911 and claimed an emergency, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bond allegedly demanded the officers bring her to the dentist after complaining about a recent dental procedure.

The deputies said the situation was not a criminal matter and told her they were leaving, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bond then allegedly stood in front of their patrol car.

The deputies reported warning the woman three times that she would be arrested if she didn’t move. When Bond remained in place, the officers tried to take her into custody, the agency said.

That’s when the woman hit one of the deputies in the face, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The officers then “grabbed” Bond and tried to “control her on the ground, but she continued to resist them by kicking and struggling,” the agency said.

One of the deputies called for emergency assistance and held the woman until she could be handcuffed, the Sheriff’s Office said. A neighbor recorded a video of the officers holding Bond on the sidewalk before two additional deputies arrived, the agency added.

“That video captured a small portion of the aftermath of the incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “However, it did not depict Bond’s actions that led to her arrest.”

Bond was later booked into a pre-trial facility in Ventura on suspicion of battery on a peace officer, the Sheriff’s Office said. Body cameras worn by the officers captured Bond attacking them, according to the agency.

That footage was not released.

Neither the woman nor the officers sustained any injuries during the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.