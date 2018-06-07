Crews Extinguish Fire at Vacant North Hills Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews responded to a burning vacant home in the North Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley on Thursday evening.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the blaze at the two-story, craftsman style house on 9433 N. Sepulveda Blvd. was reported around 8:51 p.m.

Some 45 firefighters knocked down the flames in 36 minutes, according to the agency.

There were "numerous safety hazards" in the home, which has burned before, the Fire Department said. Firefighters had to battle the flames from outside the structure, the agency added.

No injuries were reported. Authorities have not determined what caused the fire.