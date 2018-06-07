× Authorities Find Show Dogs Inside Van Stolen From Parking Lot of Redding In-N-Out

It was a crime of opportunity that would chill the blood of any dog lover.

On Wednesday afternoon, professional dog trainer Tony Carter parked his van in front of an In-N-Out in Redding, left the air conditioner on and ran inside to place a quick order.

In just a matter of minutes, police say, a thief jumped into Carter’s van and sped off, taking 15 caged dogs bound for the Woofstock Dog Show in Northern California.

““!!!!!!! PLEASE HELP !!!!!!!!!” Carter pleaded on Facebook, where he and others offered a $12,000 reward for the safe return of the animals.

