Woman Rescued After Falling 150 Feet Off Cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes

A woman was rescued after apparently falling off a cliff along the coast in Rancho Palos Verdes early Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred sometime during the 1 a.m. hour near the end of Pacifica del Mar, up the coast from the Point Vicente Interpretive Center. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials first responded.

When county firefighters arrived at the scene, they realized the victim needed to be hoisted out of the area by helicopter, Capt. Dimitri Ramirez told KTLA.

The woman was rescued and taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with minor injuries, Ramirez said.

The woman's father, who was at the scene, told KTLA that his daughter likes to exercise in the area and must have fallen. Her family had been worried when she hadn't made it home. A passerby eventually heard the victim's cries for help.

The victim's father said he was grateful to firefighters and other medical personnel who helped his daughter.