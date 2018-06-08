CBP Dog Sniffs Out $8.6 Million Worth of Marijuana in Trailer at Otay Mesa Border Crossing

A 7-ton load of marijuana valued at an estimated $8.6 million was discovered in a truck trailer whose driver was trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico at Otay Mesa, authorities said Friday.

The truck manifest said it was carrying “metal racks,” but a Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out the drugs, officials said in a statement.

The 45-year-old driver, a Mexican citizen, drove the tractor-trailer rig into the cargo facility at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. The driver was directed to an X-ray inspection of the rig.

Officers found “an anomaly” with the X-ray of the cargo and had a Customs dog screen the truck, officials said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.