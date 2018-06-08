× Disneyland Reopens Pirates of the Caribbean Ride After Removing Bride Auction Scene

About two months after the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction closed at Disneyland to overhaul a scene with leering pirates auctioning off women for brides, the ride reopened Friday with a new scene that the park hopes will generate less controversy.

“Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland park is back from refurbishment — just in time for summer,” the park announced in a blog post Friday, without explaining the reason for the change.

When Disney officials announced the makeover of the scene last year, they noted that park founder Walt Disney himself always intended for the rides to be updated and refreshed to draw return visits.

The scene that for decades showed women tied by ropes and put up for auction has been replaced by a scene that depicts pirates auctioning off the pilfered treasures of the townsfolk.

