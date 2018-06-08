× Disneyland to Offer Discounted Tickets of Up to 40% to Annual Passholders This Summer

Friday is National Best Friends Day, and to celebrate, Disneyland has an incredible deal for those who have annual passports to the happiest place on Earth.

Starting Monday, Disney passholders will have the chance to purchase two single-day park hopper tickets for up to 40 percent off of the regular price, the theme park announced on its website.

The offer is good only on days when the purchaser’s annual passport is valid, so the number of days it’s in effect will vary from pass to pass.

And like normal admission, the ticket price is dependent on the theme park’s tiered-pricing system.

The cheapest ticket under the deal is the value park hopper, which costs $89. The price is well below the $147 it costs to get into both parks in one day, and is also cheaper than the $97 price for a single-day, one-park ticket.

However, there are only eight value dates available during the nearly three-month period, all during the week in late August, according to Disneyland’s ticket calendar.

The next option is a regular park hopper ticket at $99; that works out to $68 less than the normal price of a park hopper and $18 below the cost of a single-park ticket.

There are plenty of regular days to choose from while the deal is good, but very few of them are weekend dates, the ticket calendar showed.

Under the deal, a park hopper for a peak days — which is what most weekend dates are considered during the busy summer months — is priced at $109. A normal peak day park hopper costs $185, while admission to a single park is $135.

It’s worth noting that the less expensive passes — the Southern California Select and the mostly discontinued Southern California option — are blocked out for many dates in June, all of July and most of August.

However, along with the discounted ticket option, Disney announced it will unblock the following select dates in June for certain passports.

SoCal Select: June 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20

SoCal: June 15, 16, 20, 21 and 22

Deluxe: June 16

Under the limited-time offer, passholders can purchase two extra discounted tickets on days that their passport is valid for entry to the park.

The tickets can only be used on days the user’s pass is good for admission, and he or she must also accompany their guest or guests into the park, according to the post.

Tickets will be sold at the Disneyland Resort main gate, as well as Disney Desks at participating Good Neighbor hotels.

The deal ends Sept. 3, coinciding with the last day of Pixar Fest, which is currently underway at the resort.

Full details on the discount offer can be found here.