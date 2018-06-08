× Four People Arrested in Stabbing Death of Homeless Man Who Lived in Colton Area

Four people wanted in the stabbing death of a 25-year-old homeless man who lived in the Colton area were arrested for the crime, authorities said on Friday.

Danny Castro Jr., 25, was stabbed multiple times in the upper body in a crime that occurred around 10:30 p.m. May 19 in the area of Hilltop Drive and Barton Road, according to the Colton Police Department.

An investigation identified four suspects who were believed involved in the killing. Search warrants were served, and all four were arrested Thursday, the Police Department said in a statement.

They were identified as: Christopher Martinez, 35, of Indio, David Coons, 29, of Lake Arrowhead, Jyssica Wier, 31, of Colton and Hector Agramon, 30, of Colton.

They were booked into jail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy.

Authorities said the motive for the crime was unclear.

34.073902 -117.313655