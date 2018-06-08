Detectives Identify Dead Woman Found in Apple Valley Park as Homicide Investigation Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives in San Bernardino County are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found at a park in Apple Valley during the early morning hours Friday.

At about 1:50 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to James Woody Park, located near the intersection of Navajo and Powhatan roads. There, they found the dead body of 40-year-old Monique Marty.

Authorities said she appeared to have been killed and homicide investigators responded to the scene.

Marty has been described by law enforcement officials as a white woman with a medium build who was wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans at the time of her death.

Video of the scene shows a playground next to the James Woody Community Center with its fence wrapped in crime scene tape.

Detectives are reaching out to the public as they investigate the killing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Floyd Stone or Sergeant Michael Walker at 909-501-7772.