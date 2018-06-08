West Hollywood Closes Streets, Offers Free Rides for Pride Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A series of streets will shut down in West Hollywood on Saturday and Sunday to make way for the tens of thousands of people expected to gather for the L.A. Pride Festival and Parade.

Some road and facility closures already went into effect ahead of the celebrations, with some continuing through Wednesday, according to city officials.

Facility closures

West Hollywood Park: 6 a.m. on Monday, June 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13

6 a.m. on Monday, June 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13 West Hollywood Park dog parks: 6 a.m. on Monday, June 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13

6 a.m. on Monday, June 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13 West Hollywood Library: 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 11

7 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 11 West Hollywood Pool: 5 a.m. on Monday, June 4 to 6 a.m. on Monday, June 18

Street closures

Holloway Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Hacienda Place: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 8, 2018

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 8, 2018 Santa Monica Boulevard between Robertson Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 8 (the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood station will live-tweet about this closure and reopening)

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 8 (the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood station will live-tweet about this closure and reopening) San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue: 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 to 10 a.m. on Monday, June 11

7 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 to 10 a.m. on Monday, June 11 Santa Monica Boulevard from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive: 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 10

5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 10 Streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Boulevard from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive: 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 10

5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 10 Crescent Heights Boulevard from Romaine Street to Fountain Avenue: 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 10

5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 10 Norton Avenue between Havenhurst Drive and Laurel Avenue: 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 10

5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 10 Holloway Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard: 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 10

Parking

The city suspended permit parking enforcement at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 8 and won't resume until 12 p.m. on Monday, June 11, officials said. Metered parking will be enforced on Friday, Saturday and during the Pride Parade on Sunday.

The city advised attendees to observe all posted parking restrictions.

The following facilities will charge $20, unless otherwise noted, for parking on Friday and Saturday:

Kings Road Parking Structure, 8383 Santa Monica Blvd.

Hancock Parking Structure, 901 Hancock Ave.

Palm Lot, 815 Palm Avenue ($1.50 per hour)

The following lots will charge $20, unless otherwise noted, for parking on Sunday:

Kings Road Parking Structure, 8383 Santa Monica Blvd.

Hancock Parking Structure, 901 Hancock Ave.

La Jolla/Havenhurst Lot, 1043 La Jolla Ave.

Orange Grove Lot, 1114 N. Orange Grove Ave.

Spaulding Lot, 7718 Santa Monica Blvd.

Queens Lot, 8459 Sunset Blvd.

Sunset City Lot, 8775 Sunset Blvd.

Pacific Design Center, Melrose Avenue and San Vicente Boulevard (enter off of Melrose Avenue)

Palm Lot, 815 Palm Ave. ($1.50 per hour)

Public transportation

CityLineX and The PickUp joined forces for "Pride Ride," which started offering free trips on Friday and will continue through Sunday. The shuttles run about every 15 minutes on Santa Monica Boulevard between La Brea Avenue to Robertson Boulevard. Click here for details.

Metro bus lines are also available. Check the agency's website for the latest information or follow its Twitter account.

Free Pride Ride shuttle in @WeHoCity will run all weekend! Service will connect with the Red Line Hollywood/Highland Station. https://t.co/xeujdCmuTC pic.twitter.com/avNqTAO5TV — Metro (@metrolosangeles) June 8, 2018

