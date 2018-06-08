President Trump Says He Will Likely Support Congressional Effort to End Federal Ban on Marijuana

Posted 9:24 AM, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 10:05AM, June 8, 2018
Donald Trump arrives at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada, on June 8, 2018. (Credit: LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump said he likely will support a congressional effort to end the federal ban on marijuana, a major step that would reshape the pot industry and end the threat of a Justice Department crackdown.

Trump’s remarks put him sharply at odds with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions on the issue. The bill in question, pushed by a bipartisan coalition, would allow states to go forward with legalization unencumbered by threats of federal prosecution.

Trump made his comments to a gaggle of reporters Friday morning just before he boarded a helicopter on his way to the G-7 summit in Canada. His remarks came the day after the bipartisan group of lawmakers proposed their measure.

One of the lead sponsors is Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), who is aligned with Trump on several issues but recently has tangled with the administration over the Justice Department’s threatened crackdowns on marijuana.

