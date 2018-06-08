Retired Sheriff’s Lieutenant Pleads Not Guilty to Tipping Off WeHo Massage Parlor About Raids in Exchange for Sex

A retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant has pleaded not guilty to charges of tipping off a West Hollywood massage parlor about potential raids “in exchange for sexual favors or other gifts,” according to a criminal complaint made public Friday.

David Smith, 59, was accused of giving information about law enforcement activities to an employee at the massage parlor and has been charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Smith, a former lieutenant with the West Hollywood station, is accused of advising an employee at Pine Therapy Massage on Santa Monica Boulevard about vice operations being conducted in the area, according to the complaint. In June 2017, Smith told the woman he believed police were in the area and suggested “she should be careful or close for the evening,” according to the complaint.

Prosecutors also accused Smith of visiting the parlor and paying for acts of prostitution in 2016 and 2017, the complaint said. In addition, Smith “utilized on-duty (Sheriff’s Department) personnel” to determine whether authorities were “involved in any law enforcement actions” in the area, according to the complaint.

