Texts Reveal Politicking Before MWD’s Delta Tunnels Vote to Approve Nearly $11 Billion for Project

The days leading up to a key funding vote on the delta tunnels project were marked by intense politicking and head-counting by board members at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

The behind-the-scenes campaign to get the board to approve nearly $11 billion in financing for the water delivery project is spelled out in a series of texts and emails that Metropolitan released Thursday in response to a Public Records Act request filed by two groups that challenged the April 10 approval.

Food and Water Watch and the First Amendment Coalition argue that the board communications amounted to a violation of the Brown Act, California’s open meeting law.

Metropolitan’s general counsel has denied any violations. Even so, the agency announced Thursday that it was scheduling another tunnel vote for July 10 “to ensure there is no question concerning the validity of the board’s consideration of, and its vote on, whether to authorize increased funding of WaterFix.”

