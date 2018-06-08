Torrance Motorcycle Crash Leaves 30-Year-Old Man Dead: Police

A 30-year-old man died following a motorcycle crash in Torrance early Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Torrance police responded at 12:11 p.m. to a major-injury crash on Prairie Avenue, north of Artesia Boulevard, officials stated in a news release. When they arrived, officers discovered that a blue 2017 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling southbound in the 17200 block of Prairie Avenue, when it collided with the center median for an unknown reason, the statement read.

The motorcycle rider suffered major injuries. Fire department personnel treated the man at the scene and transported him to a local hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not immediately released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remained under investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the Torrance Police Department’s Traffic Division at 310-618-5557.