USC Students on Saturday Plan to March Over Gynecologist Sexual Abuse Scandal

Students at USC will hold a march on campus Saturday to provide resources to possible victims of a former university gynecologist accused of rampant sexual misconduct and call for the firing of any campus officials who were complicit in his alleged misdeeds.

The march will start at noon Saturday at the Engemann Student Health Center where Dr. George Tyndall was allowed to treat students for nearly 30 years despite allegations that he had improperly photographed students’ genitals, touched women inappropriately during pelvic exams and made sexually suggestive remarks.

“The power dynamic of USC is tilted too far towards the administration. By elevating student voices, improving dialogue between leadership and students, and by increasing transparency, we can begin to move towards a healthier balance,” the event’s organizers said in a Facebook post.

The Times first reported on the allegations against Tyndall in May. More than 410 people have contacted a university hotline to address concerns about the physician since then. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating at least 52 complaints of misconduct involving Tyndall and more than two dozen former patients have sued the doctor and university in recent weeks.

