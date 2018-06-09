Inmate Who Walked Away From L.A. Reentry Program Where He Was Serving Prison Sentence Is Taken Into Custody

The man who walked away from a Los Angeles reentry program where he was finishing a prison sentenced for second-degree burglary was taken into custody a day later, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced.

On Friday, at around 6:50 p.m., 27-year-old Evan Bracken jumped over the fence at the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Los Angeles and removed the GPS device tracking him, prison officials said. Authorities launched an emergency search for him soon after.

He turned himself in to the reentry facility at about 7:33 p.m. on Saturday, prison officials said. He will be transported to the California Institution for Men, a state prison in Chino.

Bracken was described by prison officials as 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He started serving a seven-year, eight-month sentence on Jan. 30, 2013 after being convicted of second-degree burglary, officials said.

He was transferred to the reentry program on March 27 and was scheduled to be released to parole in February 2019.