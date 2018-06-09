Inmate Who Walked Away From L.A. Reentry Program Where He Was Serving Prison Sentence Is Taken Into Custody

Posted 6:11 PM, June 9, 2018, by , Updated at 07:23AM, June 10, 2018

The man who walked away from a Los Angeles reentry program where he was finishing a prison sentenced for second-degree burglary was taken into custody a day later, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced.

On Friday, at around 6:50 p.m., 27-year-old Evan Bracken jumped over the fence at the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Los Angeles and removed the GPS device tracking him, prison officials said. Authorities launched an emergency search for him soon after.

He turned himself in to the reentry facility at about 7:33 p.m. on Saturday, prison officials said. He will be transported to the California Institution for Men, a state prison in Chino.

Evan Bracken, 27, is seen in a photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on June 8, 2018, just hours after he walked away from a reentry program.

Evan Bracken, 27, is seen in a photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on June 8, 2018, just hours after he walked away from a reentry program.

Bracken was described by prison officials as 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He started serving a seven-year, eight-month sentence on Jan. 30, 2013 after being convicted of second-degree burglary, officials said.

He was transferred to the reentry program on March 27 and was scheduled to be released to parole in February 2019.