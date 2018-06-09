L.A. Pride Festival in West Hollywood Sells Out for First Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The L.A. Pride Festival in West Hollywood on Saturday sold out for the first time in the event's 48-year history, according to organizers.

The festival at West Hollywood Park reached full capacity by early evening, said a news release from Christopher Street West, the nonprofit that produces the annual event.

The higher than expected turnout forced officials to turn people away, including some ticket holders, the statement added. Those individuals and others with tickets or pre-purchased wristbands for Saturday can exchange them for admission on Sunday at the onsite box office, which was set to open at noon.

Organizers said the L.A. Pride Parade, which is open to the public, will take place as planned on Santa Monica Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Doheny Drive.

Floats were scheduled to appear from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grand Marshal Michaela Ivri Mendelsohn, a transgender activist and founder of Pollo West Group, will lead the parade.

